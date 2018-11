Drake Gives Away Lamborghini

Drake is not one to forget who helped him get to where he is now.

During his performance in Houston, he presented Jas Prince, the son of Rap-A-Lot Records owner J. Prince with a Lamborghini.

Jas is responsible for hooking Drizzy up with Lil Wayne and the rest is shall we say…HISTORY.

Peep The Video And The Whip Below: