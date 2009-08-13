Kanye West To Make Movie Of One Time Video

Chicago rapper Kanye West has had one of his music videos turned into a short film and is set to be released in September on iTunes.

Spike Donze, who was also responsible for the “Flashing Lights” video will be the manpower behind the film titled, We Were Once A Fairytale. Originally the film was set to be the music video for West’s single, “See You In My Nightmare” featuring Lil Wayne off his last album, 808s and Heartbreak. The 15-minute short has already premiered as it was featured at the Los Angeles Film Festival in June. According to Jonze, the film was made in the course of 24 hours.

The actual story shows Kanye playing himself, which is more character than any role he could be given, in a club drunk basically boasting about how great he is. He engages a woman whom he later has sex with before passing out. When he comes to, he realizes that the woman was actually a hallucination and he was actually getting it in with a pillow.

As with the “Flashing Lights” video, it does become weird, or creative, as he goes to vomit and rose petals come out. While in the restroom, West finds a knife and digs into his stomach which revealed more petals and as he digs deeps he uses his hands to pull out a rodent that has resemblance to a demon. Realizing the demon is attached to him through an umbilical cord, he rips the two apart then hands the demon the knife who then stabs itself through the stomach.

Yea, that’s some trippy Shyte. Rick James said it best, “Cocaine is one helluva drug.”