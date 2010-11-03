Kanye West Talks Leaked Nude Pics [Audio]

Kanye West is speaking out on the nude pictures of him that hit the net.

The internet was abuzz last week when photos of the G.O.O.D. Music Head proudly exposing himself hit the net.

Since then the rapper’s kept silent on the situation and appeared alongside Pusha T on Funkmaster Flex’s radio show Tuesday.

While oni-air he spoke on a number of topics including his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, his album artwork and the infamous Taylor Swift incident.

Things got especially interesting however when the veteran DJ asked Ye about the pictures, who took the question in stride saying,

“Man have you heard the first line of Runaway? [Laughs]”

“Find pictures in my email, I sent this girl a picture of my package. I don’t know what it is with females, but I’m not too good at that Shyte.”

Speaking further on the pictures Kanye adds that he wasn’t concerned that the pictures got out, he was more upset that they “didn’t do him justice.”

“I only rap reality…I went to the Internet and I go to my mentions. [On Twitter] I went to the link and you cannot imagine how disappointed I was that I got cut off. [Laughs]…I was like ahhhhhh…”

Listen to Ye talking the leaked pics with Funkmaster Flex below.