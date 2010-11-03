Lil Wayne Given Post Jail Restrictions

Lil Wayne will become a free man when he walks out of Riker’s Island on Thursday (November 4), but with some restrictions, according to the rapper’s lawyer.

Human being or not, Dwayne Carter will be required to go to Arizona to sign paperwork with the probation department stemming from a 2008 drug case to which he pled guilty to in June.

According to Weezy’s lawyer James Tilson, the rapper will be required to go to AZ within 72 of his release from Riker’s.

Once there, he will fill out documentation to start his 36-month probation term and have the probation transferred to his residence in Florida.

Tilson recently explained Wayne’s post Riker’s guidelines saying,

“Now he’s on unsupervised probation, which means he doesn’t have very many conditions at all. The Florida office may have something for him to sign there as well. However, for all intents and purposes, once he leaves Arizona there’s nothing else he has to do here.”

Wayne will be on three years of probation.

Under the terms of his agreement, charges for narcotics possession, weapons misconduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed in the ’08 case.

As recently reported, Lil Wayne became the first artist since the late Tupac Shakur to have an album top the Billboard charts while incarcerated with his latest effort, I Am Not A Human Being pushing 323,000 copies since its release on September 27.

Wayne’s Young Money protégé Drake has been hinting that Wayne will make a guest spot at his Las Vegas show, November 6.