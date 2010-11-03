CLOSE
Drake Talks Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

It looks like Drake doesn’t plan on taking a break anytime soon.

In an interview with FUSE TV, Drake states that a collaboration with pop sensation Justin Timberlake is in the works.

“One thing that’s in the works, this is exclusive, this is a moment…  One thing that I haven’t mentioned to anybody yet, but will, right now…

I‘ve always wanted to work with him and it’s in the works right now.  Me and Justin Timberlake will probably have a song soon.  I’m really excited about that, cause I’ve wanted to work with Justin for a long time.  And we’ve recently talked about it and I think we’re going to make it happen.”

In addition to in studio collaborations, Drake is gearing up to embark on his European Tour.

As previously reported, Drake is heading across seas in January, and he is bringing J.Cole with him to spread the European love.

Check the dates below to see if you can catch the two emcees in your city.

January 5: O2 Academy, Glasgow

January 7: hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

January 8: hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

January 12: O2 Apollo, Manchester

January 14: NIA, Birmingham

To see the interview in its entirety, be sure to check out the concert special “VOODOO 2010,” on FUSE TV November 5 at 8 pm ET.

