Jay-Z Speaks About Willow Smith, Kanye West, & Roc Nation [Audio]

While Jay-Z shows his commercial success across the pond, he took some time to sit down with BBC radio to discuss a variety of things including Kanye West, Willow Smith, and why Roc Nation can be the “Best Entertainment Company Ever.”

Although Jay spoke on a variety of things, Jay made it clear that he’s not a businessman he’s a business MAN, while talking about Roc Nation:

“I want to build the best entertainment company ever, which is Roc Nation, which comes at a great time,” Jay said in an interview when asked about his current ambitions. “This week, if you look on the UK charts, the number one record is Rihanna, and we manage her. The producer of that record is Stargate, we manage them. Number two is Alexis Jordan, she’s on Roc Nation. Number four is Cee-Lo, we published the writer. Number five is Bruno Mars, we published the writer. So I’m just looking forward to building the best entertainment company ever made.”

Peep the full interview below to hear Hov talk about his company’s recent success, and what he hope to accomplish in the future.