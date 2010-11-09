Jay-Z Speaks About His Connection To The Illuminati & Plans For Roc Nation

In a recent interview with Tim Westwood, Hov explained why he believes people tie him into the Illuminati talk, as well as speaking about adding on some new Roc Nation members.

As Jay tours overseas to promote his new book “Decoded,” he stopped by Tim Westwood’s radio show to talk about a number of things that included Roc Nation, British rapper, and his connection with the Illuminati.

“It’s a secret society that everyone knows about,” he said, laughing. “I think that when people have a certain amount of success it needs to be explained in a way other than hard work and talent and being blessed. We’ve been seeing this since the beginning of time. The Beatles or anybody else that’s similar [to them]. That’s how you know that you’re really getting big. And I’m just like ‘Man, I’m rock star big? I get these kinds of rumors?’ I think it’s really silly but everybody needs stuff to talk about.”

When Jay wasn’t talking about the Illuminati, he was expressing his interest in British rapper Tinie Tempah to joining his Roc Nation label.

“If he wants to be super successful, he should come to [Roc Nation], I’ve been hearing about him.”

Is Roc Nation going to be bigger than Rocafella was?