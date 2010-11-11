Jay-Z Gives Fans Ultimate Experience With New Website [Flicks]

Jay-Z Debuts Glossy New Website to Celebrate his Greatest Hits

Jay-Z is out to set yet another trend, no not in music or in publishing but online.

In anticipation of the release of his upcoming anthology, The Hits Collection, Jay has decided to incorporate a state of the art website that introduces a truly interactive fan experience.

The site gives fans a way to not only learn the history and career of Jay-Z, but also gives an exclusive look at behind the scenes photos, videos and a discography released during the period selected.

Fans also get a chance to get a sneak peek at what Jay-Z considered as milestones in his career and tweet your thoughts to Jay-Z himself via the “Add Your Voice” feature.

In addition to adding your own, you also become apart of the site and other fans will have the chance to view what you think about the revolutionary site.

The Hits collection is due in stores November 22 and Jay-Z’s highly anticipated book Decoded hits stores November 16.

Click here to check out the ultimate fan site