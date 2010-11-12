Wolf Blitzer Does The ‘Dougie’ At Soul Train Awards [Video]

Wolf Blitzer Does The ‘Dougie‘ At Soul Train Awards
Wolf Blitzer was on hand for The Soul Train Awards this past Wednesday.
Wolf wound up accepting an award for Eminem who won “Best Hip-Hop” song and hit a few steps with Doug E. Fresh.
Great for ratings but maybe Rick Ross had a point and a right for walking out and skipping his performance with Chrisette Michelle . [See Story Below]
Can someone say fix…
Peep The Video Of Wolf Breaking It Down:
