Wolf Blitzer Does The ‘Dougie’ At Soul Train Awards [Video]

Wolf Blitzer was on hand for The Soul Train Awards this past Wednesday.

Wolf wound up accepting an award for Eminem who won “Best Hip-Hop” song  and hit a few steps with Doug E. Fresh.

Great for ratings but maybe Rick Ross had a point and a right for walking out and skipping his performance with Chrisette Michelle . [See Story Below]

Can someone say fix…

Peep The Video Of Wolf Breaking It Down:


