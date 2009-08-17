Bow Wow Signs With Cash Money Records

Bow Wow is officially barking with the big dogs as he announced via his Twitter page that he has joined the ranks of Cash Money and is now signed to the label. Bow Weezy stated via twitter:

“its official BOW WOW IS A CASH MONEY MILLIONAIRE. SHOUT TO STUNNA FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND GIVN ME A CHANCE SHOUT OUT 2 WAYNE FOR LETN ME WALK ON BOARD! AND MY YM FAMILY AND CASH MONEY FAMILY LBW/CASHMONEY/YOUNGMONEY BOW WOW WAYNE AND DRAKE? WHO GOT STOP THAT TRIO! GNR LETS GO ITS SHOWTIME!”

After the shocking announcement, Bow Wow then hit the net on UStream hyping up his fans and putting at ease those who were wondering about him jumping ship. “It’s the triple threat – Bow, Wayne, Drake. It’s about to be real stupid. Any Bow Wow fan that I let down … what I am getting ready to do, I got y’all. I apologize to the fans that I let down. It’s finna to go down. Its on now, baby. Me, Drake and Weezy … let’s get to the money.”

Bow Wow also mentioned that he’ll soon be releasing a new mixtape called the Green Light and that he’s wrapping up his new film Lottery Ticket with Ice Cube.

HipHopWired will keep you posted as more information on Weezy and the Cash Money affiliation develops.