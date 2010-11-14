Drake Denies Lil Wayne Fight Rumors



Drake is denying rumors that he got into a physical altercation with his mentor and Young Money head Lil Wayne.

Late last week news broke that Lil Wayne had “disciplined” Drake by punching him in the face at his Las Vegas concert causing him to be banned from entering the Wynn hotel.

According to Drizzy however, those rumors are completely false.

Drake took to his @Drakkardanoir Twitter page to debunk the rumors saying,

“You got the story wrong…Lil Wayne punched me in my arm cause he saw a VW beetle pass by…haaa…YM Forever.”





A rep for Drake has since released a statement saying,

“There were no disruptions. The concert and afterparty went off without a hitch.”



Reports of Wayne being banned from the Wynn are true however, but a hotel rep previously confirmed that the establishment just “didn’t’ want any trouble.”