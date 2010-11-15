Jay Electronica And Diddy Settle Differences Over Roc Nation Signing

Jay Electronica and Diddy had a war of words today after the Bad Boy mogul seemed to fire subliminal shots at the New Orleans rapper.

As previously reported, Electronica became the latest addition to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation family seemingly to the dismay of Diddy who tweeted that a “friend had betrayed him” soon after.

Since then, Diddy took to his Twitter page to clarify the rumors and says that he wasn’t talking about his friend Jay-Z but another “friend.”

Seeing the Bad Boy’s tweets, Electronica addressed him directly and asked him to clarify adding that he would no longer “hold his tongue” over his emotional and wreckless behavior.

Luckily, the two seemed to settle their differences with Diddy assuring him that he “only wants to see him win.”

Over the weekend Electronica released his first song under the Roc Nation umbrella titled “The Announcement.”

The track features a prologue from the late John F. Kennedy as the New Orleans rapper rhymes about his new ties to Mr. Carter and debunks rumors of the Illuminati.

Listen below.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/11/01-the-announcement-feat-john-f-kennedy.mp3



