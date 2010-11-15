Ray Charles’ Granddaughter Remakes Drake’s “Fancy” [Video]



The granddaughter of legendary musician Ray Charles is making headlines for her remake of Drake’s hit song “Fancy.”

Blair Robinson a.k.a. B.R. has released the video for her take on the hit, featuring herself “bathing” in money alongside rapper “Ya Boy.”

The grandchild of the soul singer previously made headlines after accusing actor Steven Segal of sexual harassment earlier this year after inquiring about becoming his personal assistant.

Her new mixtape The Takeover is available for download here.

Check out her take on “Fancy” below.