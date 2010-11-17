Foxy Brown Appears In Court For ‘Mooning’ Charge

It seems like rapper Foxy Brown spends more time in court than in the studio these days.

The femcee was in court again yesterday (November 16).

This time the Brooklyn rapper, born Inga Marchand stood in front of a judge and vowed to defend herself against a charge that she violated a court order by flashing her neighbor during an argument in July.

Foxy is accused of violating a three-year-old protective order filed by her Brooklyn neighbor Arlene Raymond, with whom she has had frequent confrontations.

Foxy was accused of hitting Raymond in the face with her Blackberry prompting Raymond to file the restraining order in 2007.

The two allegedly got into another tift over the summer during which Foxy allegedly called Raymond a “dirty Beyotch” and then flashed her bare backside at the woman.

According to the New York Daily News, Fox and her lawyer Salvatore Strazzullo plan to fight the charges and have not been offered a plea deal by prosecutors.

“We want them to dismiss the case,” says Strazzullo. “It’s really a case of nonsense.” “We’re gonna fight this,” says Foxy Brown.

The rapper is due back in court on February 7, 2011.

This adds to a laundry list of self-inflicted legal woes that the rapper has had to endure during her tenure as one of hip-hop’s most visible female MCs.

In 1997, she was accused of spitting on two hotel workers in Raleigh, North Carolina when they told her they did not have an iron available.

She received a suspended 30-day sentence and community service.

On March 6, 2000, Brown crashed her Range Rover in Flatbush, Brooklyn and was arrested for driving without a license.

Threat of arrest faced her following an altercation at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica in 2002 after she allegedly illegally evaded a body search at the airport and punched a police officer in the stomach.

In 2004, Fox attacked two manicurists during a dispute over $20.

She later pleaded not guilty to assault charges and entered three years of probation.

In 2007, Brown was sentenced to one year in jail for violating her probation in the 2004 assault case.

She served eight months of the sentence, being released on April 2008.