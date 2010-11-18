Common To Release Book Of Memoirs

Common’s Memoirs Coming To Stores In June of 2011

Chicago MC, Common, will be releasing his memoirs as well. With Trick Daddy and Jay-Z releasing books this week, Common’s scriptures is expected to hit stores in June 2011 with Atria publishing.

Entitled “One Day It’ll All Make Sense,” the book will discuss the rap veteran’s rise from the South Side of Chicago to becoming a Hip-Hop star and Hollywood actor and the people he’s met along the way including Kanye West and Queen Latifah.

The book will be co-authored by Adam Bradley who penned books several books including “Book of Rhymes: The Poetics of Hip Hop,” “The Anthology of Rap” and a book on Ralph Ellison titled “In Progress.”