Jay-Z Says He Spoke To Biggie An Hour Before His Death [Video]

Jay-Z is revealing a fact unbeknownst to many, that he was one of the last people to speak to the late Biggie Smalls before he died.

During Jay-Z’s interview with Dr. Cornel West and Paul Holdengräbe at the New York Public library this week, Jay spoke highly of his old friend and described him saying,

“He wasn’t a troublemaker at all — he was just a funny, charismatic guy.”

Jay also adds that on that fateful March night, he spoke to Big just 60 minutes before he was gunned down in L.A.

“ For him to die so senselessly… I spoke to him that night, and he was so happy to be in L.A., after the whole East Coast-West Coast thing. He felt like he finally was back in L.A. and everything was where it was supposed to be. He loved being in L.A.. And we see this happen in movies — when everything is just fine, and we hung up the phone, and one hour later, he’s no longer with us.”

Jay-Z’s book “Decoded” hit stores Tuesday and is reportedly sold out in several locations.

