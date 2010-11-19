Faith Evans Says “We Have An Idea [Who Killed Biggie]”, Doesn’t Hate Lil Kim



It’s been 13 years since the life of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace was cut short just a he was ascending to the top of rap’s upper echelon. His murder remains unsolved.

In a recent interview with Voice-Online.com, the rapper’s former wife, singer Faith Evans says that over a decade after B.I.G’s death, she has a theory as to what went down that fateful night in 1997.

“We put the case on hold; until [the police] can prove that they’re actually pursuing it. But in our hearts – the family – we have an idea what happened, says the platinum recording artist. We don’t know who pulled the trigger but we have an idea what went on. It’s not something I would speak on because it’s still a pending case, so that wouldn’t be smart at all. But we have an idea, though we don’t know if it will ever be solved in the judicial system.”





The platinum singer also cleared the air on her relationship with rapper Lil Kim, saying she holds no hard feelings for B.I.G’s former protégé who reportedly had affairs with the rapper during their marriage.

“I don’t hate anybody, says Faith. I have a lot of respect for her and I really hope she comes out with new music. I think she’s one of the best female rappers out there. I don’t have a personal relationship with her, but I don’t have any issues or hard feelings with her either. I don’t see her often but when I do, I say hello.”





Faith released her sixth studio album, Something About Faith on October 5.

The album features the single, “Gone Already” and duets with Keyshia Cole, Mary Mary, Kelly Price, Redman and Snoop.