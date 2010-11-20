DMX To Apologize To Jay-Z For Diss

DMX Was Set To Apologize To Jay-Z But Then He Got Arrested



Looks as if DMX has had a change of heart regarding the lyrical jab he threw at former Def Jam label mate Jay-Z.

According to XXL, X’s manager, Nakia Walker, states that prior to going back to jail DMX planned to record a video apology to Jay-Z after video footage surfaced of X saying “f**k Jay-Z” during a freestyle.

Walker states that the video footage was taken out of context and X feels that it is necessary for fans to know that the diss was just a freestyle and not how he feels personally.

“Jay called Swizz and Swizz called us and we’ve been on the phone, back and forth over the last couple of days. He was just freestyling, he doesn’t feel that way at all; not at all.”



X who was recently jailed again in Arizona, may be facing an additional 8 months behind bars.

As previously reported, DMX was locked up in Arizona’s Mariciopa County November 18 for violating his probation.

“Earl sometimes has a hard time following the rules, that’s all,” Walker continued in the interview. “He didn’t check in with his probation officer and pretty much [they] extended their hand and they violated him.”



In regards to his case, Walker states that X will remain in lock-up until his November 24 hearing, at which point he could be sentenced to an additional 8 months if convicted.







