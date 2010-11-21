Jay-Z Lists His Top 5 Rappers [Video]

In a recent interview with superstar Jay-Z, a question many people have wondered about Hov was answered, as Jay-Z named his top 5 emcees.

While being interviewed for his new book “Decoded,” Jay-Z let the audience ask a couple of questions, this included who is Hov’s top 5 rappers.

Although some of the people on the list may not surprise, there is one of the list that has sparked a debate about if the Jigga man is listing these honestly, or just being nice.

Click the page #’s below to see the artists who inspire Jay-z, followed by a video of Jay-Z explaining them all.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »