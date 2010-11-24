Kanye West Dispels Illumanti Rumors, Talks No Regrets For Taylor Swift and George Bush [Performance Video]

Kanye West Speaks On Illuminati Rumors

It looks as if the George Bush incident isn’t the only thing that Kanye West is clearing up.

In an interview with 96.3 Now TV, Kanye takes time out to dispel rumors about his alleged Illuminati ties and his reaction to the rumor overall.

“When I heard it, I was just laughing because to be a part of something, you have to know what it is,” Kanye said. “I made a joke to Jay that me, him and Rhianna need to start a group called the Illuminati because it’s a tight name.”

Kanye also revealed what album in the game was his favorite, and it wasn’t who you think.

“I would have to say my favorite is Bizzare Ride to the Pharcyde,” Kanye said. “That album was so dope.”

In addition to conducting interviews, Kanye also performed a show last night [November 23] to celebrate the release of his new album My Beautiful Dark and Twisted Fantasy.

At the show, Kanye West spoke about how the first day sale of his album encouraged him to continue to make good music that he always wanted to make.

“What this told me was that I don’t need to make a muthaf%$kin’ radio single,” Kanye said. “People wanted to kick me when I was down and tell me what I should do and shouldn’t do but at the end of the day I want to make good music.”

Check out the interviews and rant below: Ye will also perform tomorrow during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kanye speaking with 96.3

Ye’s Performance last night at the Bowery Ballroom