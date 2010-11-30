Faith Evans Gets Three Years Probation In D.U.I. Case

Faith Evans pleaded no contest to reckless driving Monday after being arrested for suspicion of drunk driving in August.
Los Angeles city attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan tells the Associated Press that the Grammy-winning singer entered the plea and was sentenced to three years of informal probation.
As previously reported the 37-year-old widow of Biggie Smalls was arrested August 21 in Marino Del Rey.
More HipHopWired News
Lloyd Banks Talks Music Industry, New Album “Hunger For More 2”
Killer Mike – Ghetto Extraordinary (Mini-Movie)
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE