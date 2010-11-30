CLOSE
Home > Biggie Smalls

Faith Evans Gets Three Years Probation In D.U.I. Case

Leave a comment


Faith Evans pleaded no contest to reckless driving Monday after being arrested for suspicion of drunk driving in August.

Los Angeles city attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan tells the Associated Press that the Grammy-winning singer entered the plea and was sentenced to three years of informal probation.

As previously reported the 37-year-old widow of Biggie Smalls was arrested August 21 in Marino Del Rey.

 

More HipHopWired News

 

Lloyd Banks Talks Music Industry, New Album “Hunger For More 2”

 

Killer Mike – Ghetto Extraordinary (Mini-Movie)

 

Biggie Smalls , Faith Evans , Faith Evans DUI , notorious b.i.g.

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close