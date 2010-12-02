Chelsea Handler Talks Sex With 50 Cent On “Jay Leno” [Video]

Chelsea Handler is continuing to provoke rumors that she’s in a sexual relationship with rapper 50 Cent.
The late night talk show host and comedian appeared on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ where she joked with the host about her ties to the emcee.
When Leno asked her about the rapper’s “Fiddy Cent” moniker, Chelsea replied,
“His name’s Curtis…I call him Curtis when we’re having sex.”
She struggled a little bit however when asked about her alleged beaux’s last name.
“Curtis, what?” Leno asked,
“Oh I don’t know…Curtis Cent.”
Check out Chelsea Handler on The Tonight Show below.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS
Chelsea Handler Goes In On Housewife Phaedra Parks, Recommends She Get Pregnant By 50 Cent [Video]
Eve Speaks On Nicki Minaj “At The End Of The Day, Her Music Is Not For Every Certain Type Of Female.” [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE