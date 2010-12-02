Chelsea Handler Talks Sex With 50 Cent On “Jay Leno” [Video]



Chelsea Handler is continuing to provoke rumors that she’s in a sexual relationship with rapper 50 Cent.

The late night talk show host and comedian appeared on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ where she joked with the host about her ties to the emcee.

When Leno asked her about the rapper’s “Fiddy Cent” moniker, Chelsea replied,

“His name’s Curtis…I call him Curtis when we’re having sex.”



She struggled a little bit however when asked about her alleged beaux’s last name.

“Curtis, what?” Leno asked, “Oh I don’t know…Curtis Cent.”



