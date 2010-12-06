Jay-Z Has Words For Former President Bush Over Kanye West Episode

Jay-Z Blasts President Bush Over Kanye West’s Katrina Comments

George Bush Jr. may have gotten Kanye West to say sorry, but if the former president of the United Stated is looking for the former president of Def Jam to throw him a pity party, he might not want to hold his breath.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press regarding his book Decoded, Jay-Z made it clear that he totally agrees with Kanye’s original sentiment that, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people’, saying,

“I 100 percent agreed with the comments that he made, because again … it felt like it was being done to Black people,” Jay-Z tells the AP. “Like all you saw on the news was Black people with help signs and all this stuff, and then you have this picture of the commander in chief, who we all rely on, just flying by.”

Kanye West recently backed away from the comments, after George Bush Jr. categorized the statement as the lowest point of his eight-year presidency in his new book, Decision Points.

Jay- Z says that if Bush Jr. thinks West’s statement was the lowest of the lows then he has his priorities wrong,

“Just the fact that he thinks that the worst thing that happened to him is Kanye saying something about him. Like, what? That alone shows you where his mind is. Are you kidding me?” says Jay-Z .

Though he said nothing when the incident happened, Bush Jr. finally replied to West’s infamous remarks earlier this year during a promotional tour for his memoirs, Decision Points, which hit shelves November 9.

‘Ye later back down from his post Katrina statement saying, “I didn’t have the grounds to call him a racist.”

Ye’s retraction caused a stir to many in the hip-hop community who felt that West should have stuck by his initial statements about the former president, including Pusha T and Ed Lover.