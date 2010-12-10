CLOSE
Bishop Eddie Long Agrees To Settle Out Of Court With His Accusers

Bishop Eddie Long has agreed to settle out of court with the four men that accused of him of sexual coercion.

As previously reported, the New Birth Missionary Baptist church leader was named as a defendant in four separate lawsuits by men who claimed he lavished them with money and gifts and coerced them into having sexual relations.

Now months after the scandal unfolded, the Bishop is said to be preparing to settle with his accusers outside of court therefore avoiding a highly publicized trial.

The Bishop and his accusers will have a closed-door mediation and the final settlements will likely be kept secret.

Long previously denied the sexual coercion charges and compared himself to David of the biblical tale “David And Goliath” saying that he had “more stones to throw” and would fight.

 

