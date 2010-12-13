Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Nicki Minaj: “She’s A Genius”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow may not be the first person that you think about when it comes to Hip-Hop, but in a recent interview the Golden Globe winning actress let fans know that she was very much in tune with the urban side of things.

According to published reports while discussing her upcoming film Country Strong, the actress revealed some artists that are getting some major play in her I-pod.

Topping the list was Kanye West and Nicki Minaj–who Paltrow dubbed a “genius.”

“I listen to everything, I probably have the most schizophranic iPod,” Paltrow said. “My biggest obsession right now is the Nicki Minaj album.She’s a genius. I’m also obsessed with Kanye’s album. I really like Dierks Bentley. He has a bluegrass record that I really love.”

In addition to giving kudos to Nicki and Ye, Platrow also decided to give it up to Beyonce, the wife of Paltrow’s BFF Jay-Z, who Paltrow states is one of the “best live performers ever”.

“I watched Beyonce a ton because I think she’s the best live performer happening right now,” Paltrow continued. “She has this amazing confidence and I thought to myself if I could just get a tiny bit of that self confidence then maybe I can pull off this scene at the end. You wouldn’t necessarily think that Beyonce would be the inspiration for a country star [laughs].”

I wonder what Lil’ Kim will have to say about this?

Country Strong opens in theaters January 7, 2011