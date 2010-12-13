50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule On Upcoming Jail Stint: “Stay Strong You Little Punk”

Ja Rule may be having the worst day ever, but with 50 Cent as a nemesis he can count on it getting much worse.

After hearing the news about Ja Rule being sentenced to a 2-year stint over a weapons possession charge, on his Twitter page 50 Cent let Ja Rule know that he had his back.

“Damn da homie jah rule gotta do 2 years. Tell him I said don’t worry I got him when he come home. Lol,” 50 Tweeted. “Yo word to my mother if anybody knock jah out and f**k him in jail its gonna be on. Lol.”

Adding insult to injury, 50 Cent then proceeds to offer protection for Ja Rule in the clink stating:

“Yal know I’m crazy as f**’k so don’t mess with my little homie jah. Lol”

Obviously not feeling the tweets, Ja Rule decided to respond to 50 Cent via Twitter, letting him know that this is not 2003 and he is not going to be a “Wanksta” and take the insults lying down.

“@50cent N***a u vajayjay shut up before I smack u in yo mouth again lol!! The nerve of some N***as!!!”

Not feeling fearful, 50 Cent decides to respond letting Ja know it was all in fun.

“You see I was just trying to look out the homie now he mad at me why? Lol,” 50 said. “I don’t wish jail on nobody stay strong you little punk. Lol. Come on its only 721 days stop crying. Its only 104 weeks. Wipe ya nose sucka. Be a man!!!!! Lol”

Sending one last tweet to once again dead the situation, 50 Cent throws one last jab regarding Ja Rule’s financial issues.

“They’re throwing a going away party for this punk they can’t even afford alcohol. there looking for sponsors know anyone. Lol”

Wow, I almost thought Ja grew some balls until I saw the “LOL”. #thuggedoutfail



