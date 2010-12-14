Ciara Denies Dating 50 Cent [Video]

Ciara is denying reports that she’s in a long-term relationship with rapper 50 Cent.

The singer who’s promoting her Basic Instict album, has long been linked to the G-Unit head especially after he appeared as her love interest in her “Can’t Leave Em Alone” video.

Ciara set the record straight however when she appeared on the Wendy Williams show Thursday and according to the R&B crooner, Fifty’s not her boyfriend, just her BFF.

She tells the talk show host,

“Well, that’s like my best friend – he’s been my best friend for years, so it’s definitely positive energy there. And that’s pretty much the situation.”



When Williams asks her to clarify if the two are “just friends now”, Ciara responded,

“No, no no, I didn’t say that so don’t put the story on me, but I am single. I haven’t really had the chance to date over the years, from my relationship with [Bow Wow], so I really just want to take my time – because that’s what it is about…”

Check out Ciara talking 50 below.

