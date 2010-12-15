Diddy Alters NY Subway Signs For “Last Train To Paris” Album Promo



Jay Z isn’t the only one with a creative marketing scheme to catch the eye of the man on the street.

Diddy also came up with an eyebrow raising advertising method to promote his new album, Last Train To Paris by changing some New York subways signs to get the word out.

Signs at entrances to the Prince St. and Spring St. subway stations were tweaked to read “Last Train to Paris 12.14.10,” Diddy’s newest album, released yesterday

There were also reportedly people dressed as train conductors who took to stations and hollered, “All aboard! Last train to Paris!”

After some confusion and numerous complaints, the advertisements were removed by a station worker by mid morning.

As recently reported, Jay-Z used a similar public approach for the promo of his book Decoded.

In Jigga’s marketing, he put reproductions of full pages of the book in the locations around New York City that the pages referenced, in the days leading up to its release



