Diddy Permanently Banned From The London Hotel After Model Incident?! [Video]

Diddy may be known for his extravagant parties, but one hotel owner is not happy with the results.

In New York while promoting the release of Dirty Money’s debut CD Last Train To Paris, Diddy decided to throw an intimate party at “The London” and broadcast the soirée on Ustream.

The video hosted by Kevin Hart was all good until a model’s hair caught on fire.

As previously reported, while Kevin addressed the camera and Songz showered a model in the bathtub with rose petals, the girl’s hair was seen smoking before igniting in flames.

Although no one was reportedly hurt and the fire was immediately put out, the manager states that he had no knowledge of the incident until he saw the video online.

Because of the exclusivity of the hotel and their number one policy being safety and security, the hotel manager is stating that Diddy may be banned permanently for the incident.

As of press time, Diddy nor his camp have responded to the potential ban; but later that night comedian Kevin Hart reenacted the incident for the viewers who missed it.

Check out the reenactment below: