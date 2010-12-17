CLOSE
B.O.B.’s “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray” Goes Gold

B.O.B. is officially certified gold now that his The Adventures of Bobby Ray project has sold over 500,000 copies.

The rapper’s manager broke the news to Bob’s loyal fans on Twitter saying,

“B.O.B.’s the adventures of Bobby Ray is certified gold in the U.S. 500,000 + albums sold!”

 

 


The rapper is also nominated for a number of Grammy awards and recently released his No Genre mixtape on the same day as T.I.’s No Mercy album.

 

