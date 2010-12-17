Kanye West Named MTV’s Man Of The Year

Kanye West Is MTV News’ Man Of The Year

Kanye West may have haters, but that didn’t stop the Chi-town producer from being named MTV’s man of the year for 2010.

MTV News reports that the choice was obvious after Kanye skillfully came back and dominated pop culture after an almost year hiatus.

Between setting trends with “Good Fridays” and his directorial debut of his short film “Runaway”, Kanye West definitely took the reins in Hip-Hop and led the way.

Although Kanye set trends at number one, Detroit bred emcee Eminem was not far behind with being listed as number two for his highly anticipated return in 2010. After selling more than 700,000 within the first week and maintaining two hit singles at the top of the charts (“Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie”), it’s no wonder that it was a close call between the two Midwest geniuses.

In addition to Kanye and Eminem, Young Money Princess Nicki Minaj made the list sliding in at number five as Woman of the Year.

Congrats to everyone who made the list, check out the full list of honorees below: