Lil Kim Talks Beef With Nicki Minaj: “I Will Not Leave Her Alone Or Take My Foot Up Off Of Her Neck” [Video]

Lil’ Kim has made it no secret that she is not feeling Nicki Minaj and in a recent interview with Angie Martinez, it was no different.

During the interview on Hot 97, Kim not only let it be known that she would continue to “stand on the neck” of Minaj, but also mimicked the freshman emcee live on air.

“I have learned in the industry to be very careful who you pick fights with,” Lil Kim said mocking Nicki Minaj. “Especially when you are running up against Kimmy Blanco who will…just know that I will not leave her alone or take my foot up off of her neck. She started it and I am going to finish it.”

Although Kim states that the beef has no ending in sight, the Brooklyn rapstress did reveal that a collaboration could happen for the right price.

“I will do a song with her, because I’m a hustler,” Kim continued. “If she comes with $7million, then we can make it happen, until then I’m going at her.”

Check out the interview below: