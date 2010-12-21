Chris Brown Shows Off Certificate Of Completion For Domestic Abuse Course [Pics]

Chris Brown took to twitter to show that he is officially done his Domestic Violence program against his altercation with R&B star Rihanna.

The R&B star finished his court-ordered 52-week domestic violence course of Commonwealth Catholic Charities and tweeted a photo of his certificate. He will remain on probation until 2014 stemming from his assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

“im done with class,” tweeted Breezy. “i have enough self respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this DV class.. Boyz run from their mistakes.. Men learn from them!!!thx.”

While Chris brags about his personal accomplishments, he recently revealed that he has recorded a “banger” with Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes called “Look at Me Now” for his upcoming album F.A.M.E., due in the New Year.

