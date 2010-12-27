Brother Of Slain Robbery Victim Calls G-Dep An Idiot: “He Just Should Have Shut Up”



A family member of the man that former Bad Boy artist G-Dep confessed to killing, is stepping up and calling G-Dep an “idiot” for confessing to the 17-year-old murder.

According to the New York Post, Robert Henkel, the step-brother of the victim, states that G-Dep shouldn’t have confessed to the murder and thinks that G-Dep should have listened to his mother who reportedly told the rapper not to “turn himself in.”

“His mother told him, ‘Don’t turn yourself in,’ “ Henkel said in the interview (referring to a previous New York Post interview with G-Dep). “She was right . . . After all this time, yes, he just should have shut up.”

Henkel also states that although he understands the gesture, he is actually thinking of G-Dep and his family and claims that Dep should have done the same.

“I think he’s an idiot,” Henkel continued. “He has three kids and a wife. It was years and years and years ago. Finally, we’re not always thinking about it . . . and now it has to be dug up all again.”

As previously reported, G-Dep, whose real name is Trevell Coleman, walked into the 25th Precinct in New York and confessed to the cold case on December 18, the 36-year-old rapper-who was 18 at the time reportedly told police:

“I shot and killed someone 17 years ago.”

The murder reportedly happened on October 19, 1993 outside the James Weldon Johnson Houses when G-Dep attempted to rob 32-year-old John Henkel.

Dep’s lawyer states that the confession was a part of a drug rehabilitation program that Dep was completing to turn his life around.