Black Eyed Peas Releasing Book & Animated Film

Black Eyed Peas To Release Book, Animated Film

With six Grammy awards under their belt, it only seems right that the Black Eyed Peas branch into new ventures.

The group’s front-man Will.i.am, will certainly be doing so as he lends his voice to an upcoming animated feature film alongside other major actors like Tracy Morgan, Anne hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Jesse Eisenberg and George Lopez among others.

The film follows a Minnesota native named Blue and another character named Jewel as they journey to Brazil.

The animation is reported to hit theaters in April of next year.

Will.i.am’s not the only one making moves, fellow member Taboo also has a new project in the works.

He will be releasing a memoir titled Fallin’ Up: My Story, detailing the time from his upbringing to his rise as a Blacke Eyed Peas star. The memoir will include information on behalf of his alcohol and drug additiction, and the escape that he was able to find through his career.

The book is due out February 8, 2011, but fans can pre-order now.