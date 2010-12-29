Kim Kardashian Shooting New Video With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is continuing on with her music career, despite doubt from naysayers about the reality TV star’s talent.

As previously reported Kim is working on her new album The Dream and reportedly has a “pretty good voice.”

Since then, Kim’s been spotted in L.A. with her rumored flame Kanye West for the shoot of her new single.

TMZ reports that Kanye West teamed up with Kim Kardashian and video director Hype Williams in L.A. yesterday on set.

Sources connected to the video tell us … Hype — the most famous music video director on the planet — spent hours working with Kim and Kanye during a secret closed set shoot.

Although the video is in the works, TMZ says it’s unclear when the world will finally get a chance to hear KK’s voice.