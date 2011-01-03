Lil Kim Threatens To Release Nicki Minaj, Keyshia Cole Diss Track With Mary J. Blige

Lil Kim Says She And Mary J. Blige Have A Diss Track For Nicki Minaj And Keyshia Cole

On New Year’s Eve while partying at the Hippodrome in Massachusetts, Lil Kim once again lashed out at her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj.

The Queen Bee was onstage when she suddenly brought up singer Keyshia Cole’s track “I Ain’t Thru.”

According to Kim, the track which features Minaj, was a diss to herself and the “Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige.

Speaking on the subliminal diss, Kim told the crowd that she and Blige are ready to “eat these Beyotches alive” and erase their social security numbers.

“I think this other Beyotch got a song with Keyshia Cole, right? Coming at me and the muthaFawkin’ other queen, Mary J. Blige. Me and my girl Mary J. Blige about to eat these Beyotches alive where they won’t even Fawking exist no more and erase their Fawking social security number! We gon’ remind them who the Fawk we are! I’m not playing with this Beyotch for 2011. I’m saying, we can rock together but Beyotch you ain’t taking nothing from me!”

Since then, representatives for Lil Kim have denied reports that she’ll drop a diss track and released a statement saying,

“Contrary to circulating reports, Hip-hop Icon Lil’ Kim will not be releasing a diss record with Mary J. Blige. Rumors began circulating after a live videostream of Lil’ Kim’s New Years’ Eve performance re-aired show footage. During the performance, Lil’ Kim spoke out about how she felt about Keyshia Cole and Nicki Minaj’s song ‘I Aint Thru.’ She did not insinuate a collaborative diss record. There will be no “diss” track.”

Check out Kim talking about Keyshia Cole and Nicki Minaj below.