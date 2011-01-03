T-Pain Signs To Young Money [Video]

T-Pain Signing To Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records???

There has been no official word, but indications are that singer/producer T-Pain will be signing with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment.

The apparent signing was leaked by Cash Money/Young Money’s official jeweler, Gabriel Jacobs of Rafaello & Co, who says he recently completed a new, purple and black, diamond and ruby laced Young Money pendant for T-Pain.

In an exclusive video on VladTv.com, Jacobs displayed the $45,000 piece that contains 500 karats worth of precious stones. T-Pain’s Nappy Boy logo is embossed around the edges. Jacobs also confirmed that Pain will be signing with the label.

T-Pain was originally signed to Akon’s Konvict Muzik imprint. He is also the founder of the record label Nappy Boy Entertainment, established in 2005.

T-Pain and Lil Wayne have collaborated many times over the years and were rumored to be coming out with a collaborative album in 2008 shortly after they released the successful single “I Cant Believe It,” which was featured of Pain’s Thr33 Rings LP.

The album never materialized however.