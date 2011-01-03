Gucci Mane Arrested Again, Facing 17 Months In Jail

Brick Squad CEO Gucci Mane has been arrested and may be facing another stint behind bars for a 2010 arrest.

According to Hip-Hop Enquirer, a Fulton County Judge has ordered Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, to be taken into custody for violating his probation stemming from a 2010 arrest.

Although which arrest subsequently resulted in the arrest and potential sentencing is unknown, his probation officer fought vigorously to have him placed in custody for which the judge agreed.

Gucci Mane is facing a prison term of 17 months if he is in fact found guilty of the violation.

Hip Hop Enquirer’s Dennis Byron was on the scene to bring this breaking news story.

A hearing date has been set for January 24th, 2011 in Fulton County Superior Court.