Gucci Mane Mentally Incompetent To Stand Trial?! [Video]

Gucci Mane Committed To Mental Institution

Things may have taken a turn for Georgia rapper Gucci Mane.

According to TMZ, the Brick Squad CEO has entered a special plea claiming that he is “mentally incompetent” and that he will be unable to fight prosecutor’s attempts to revoke his probation.

After appearing back in court yesterday (January 3), Gucci and his defense team filed a “Special Plea of Mental Incompetency” … in which he explained he was in no state to “intelligently participate in the probation revocation hearing.”

In the documents filed by the court, the judge ordered Gucci into custody — and immediately committed the rapper into a mental health treatment facility pending an evaluation of his mental condition.

As of press time, Gucci is currently at the treatment facility undergoing evaluation.

