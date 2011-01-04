Raz-B Denies Starting Twitter Beef With Chris Brown

In other ridiculous news, after the longest twitter beef that we’ve seen yet between Chris Brown and the lesser relevant foe Raz-B, the former B2k star is in denial of starting the mellow-drama.

Shots were fired between the two, with things ending in a death threat against Breezy by Raz-B’s brother Ricky Romance.

Now Raz has lost around 4,000 of his new twitter followers after denying that he ever started the feud with Chris Brown, claiming it was really a misunderstanding.

“I must be honest with everyone! Like I sent a message to @Chrisbrown I honestly never tweeted that message to Chris! I did say something along the line however my respect for chris I would never do him like that! That’s why I had to step up and make things right!”

Raz went on in his tweets to portray himself as the victim in the twitter shenanigans, blaming everyone but himself for the nonsense.



“To add all these videos you see of my emotions I never posted them nor tagged them! People try real hard to tear you down! Look how the media try to do Chris! At the same time things shouldnt had been said! Its the people around me that started this! so please stop the hate mail.”



Like we believe that!



