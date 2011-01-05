Foxy Brown’s Former Manager Files $100,000 Lawsuit Against Her

While Foxy Brown continues to prep her return to music, her former manager is lashing out against her with a $100,000 lawsuit.

As previously reported Brown was unexpectedly absent at New York’s Club Jelani on Christmas Eve where she was scheduled to drop her “Christmas Massacre” Lil Kim diss record.

While the rapper cited her absence to a death in her family, her former manager Bernadette Brennan has planned to file a six-figure lawsuit against her for unpaid studio bills.

Brennan’s lawsuit comes on the heels of the rapper’s outburst on Twitter earlier this week where she accused Brennan of posing as her manager and releasing false information about her to outlets.

According to her ex-boss however Foxy just needs to get help for her “self destructive” behavior.

She tells the New York Daily News,

“It’s always sad when an artist has everything they need at their fingertips but still displays such self-destructive behavior. I hope she gets the help she needs, I was one of the few people in her corner.”

Brown And Brennan (R)

In addition to calling out Brennan, Foxy also previously addressed rumors that her Christmas Massacre diss was aimed solely at Lil Kim and not Nicki Minaj saying,

“And contrary to the bulls–t that was posted…”Christmas Massacre” is NOT supporting homegirl and dissin’ shorty! “Massacre” is the response to Beyotches thinkin’ its sweet insinuating my name in that beef! “Machine Gun Kelly” Beyotch!! I am the streets! I aint’ taking NO sides….FOX stand alone!”

She later added however,