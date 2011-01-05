Lil Kim Set To Cast Nicki Minaj Look-Alike For “Black Friday” Video, Behind The Scenes Footage Released [Photos/ Video]

Lil Kim is moving forward with her plans to “keep her foot on the neck” of Nicki Minaj, and will hit the stage Friday to perform her “Black Friday” diss.

The Queen Bee will be at New York’s RockIt January 7, where she’ll set the record straight once again with her rhymes.

In addition to preparing for a performance of the diss, Kim was recently spotted on the set of her “Black Friday” and “Clap Clap” video shoot.

In the video Kimmy Blanco is seen surrounded by her I.R.S. or “International Rock Stars” walking through the streets of Brooklyn.

While details are scarce, there are also reports that a Nicki Minaj lookalike will be added in one of the scenes for the surely controversial video.

Check out behind the scenes footage of Lil Kim on set of “Black Friday” below courtesy of HoodRellic.com.

For pictures of Lil Kim on set, click the #s below!

