Waka Flocka Released On $40,000 Bond

Waka Flocka Out On Bond

Free At Last.  Free At Last.  Thank God Almighty Waka Flocka Flame is free at last.

That’s right people, Mr. O Let’s Do It has been released after paying  close to a  $40-thousand bond.

As previously reported, Waka Flocka Flame turned himself  into police for gun and drug related charges.

Flocka, whose real name Juaquin Malphurs, had his house raided by authorities in December.

Gucci Mane was on the scene and was briefly handcuffed and released although Flocka was not there.

The Brick Squad rapper surrendered to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department earlier this week and faces a number of charges including,

— Possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce

— Possession of firearm by convicted felon

— Possession of hydrocodone

— Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

— Violation of probation for driving on a suspended license

— Violating Georgia’s “Criminal Street Gang and Terror Prevention Act”

