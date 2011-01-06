New Jay-Z, Kanye Track To Drop Jan. 11

Jay-Z and Kanye West are preparing to take over 2011 with the release of their joint album Watch The Throne and will release the first single for the project next week.

As previously reported, Kanye got people talking on New Year’s Eve when partied with Jay and announced,

“Watch The Throne dropping in one week!”

Since then, reps for West claim that the album actually won’t hit stores till March but the first official single from the project should be released very soon—January 11 to be exact.

The new single is titled “H.A.M.” and while details are scarce, there’s buzz that it may be leaked to the internet as early as this week.