Eminem & Rihanna Top The People’s Choice Awards Winner’s List [Pics] [Video]



Although the People’s Choice Awards is usually dominated by Pop and Rock, Hip-Hop seemed to be the biggest winner in the 2011 ceremony thanks mostly to Eminem and singer Rihanna.

Eminem topped the music categories at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, earning four trophies during the ceremony Wednesday night, including the category of best Male Artist.

Queen Latifah hosted the event and kicked off the ceremony with a musical performance of Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite.”

Peep the video below and the page #’s to see the highlights and winners of the show.

