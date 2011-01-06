CLOSE
HomeNews

Eminem & Rihanna Top The People’s Choice Awards Winner’s List [Pics] [Video]

Leave a comment


Although the People’s Choice Awards is usually dominated by Pop and Rock, Hip-Hop seemed to be the biggest winner in the 2011 ceremony thanks mostly to Eminem and singer Rihanna.

Eminem topped the music categories at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, earning four trophies during the ceremony Wednesday night, including the category of best Male Artist.

Queen Latifah hosted the event and kicked off the ceremony with a musical performance of Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite.”

Peep the video below and the page #’s to see the highlights and winners of the show.

Eminem , Rihanna

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close