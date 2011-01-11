50 Cent Makes $8.7 Million On Twitter

50 Cent is $8.7 Million Richer





If you betting on 50 Cent going broke anytime soon, then you’re about to be broke yourself.

The Queens MC and entrepreneur just added to his portfolio after Tweeting over the weekend to buy stock in his latest venture.

“You can double your money right now. Just get what you can afford.”

The New York reports that 50 made $8.7 million on Monday thanks to some tweets.

The G-Unit CEO helped pop the shares of the penny stock of H&H Imports, in which he has a stake, by hyping it up on Twitter.

H&H stock gained 29 cents to 39 cents on Monday which helped boost the value of Fif’s stake by $8.7 million, the Post reported.

Ching… Ching



