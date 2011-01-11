CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent Makes $8.7 Million On Twitter

Leave a comment

50 Cent is $8.7 Million Richer


If you betting on 50 Cent going broke anytime soon, then you’re about to be broke yourself.

The Queens MC and entrepreneur just added to his portfolio after Tweeting over the weekend to buy stock in his latest venture.

“You can double your money right now. Just get what you can afford.”

The New York reports that 50 made $8.7 million on Monday thanks to some tweets.

The G-Unit CEO helped pop the shares of the penny stock of H&H Imports, in which he has a stake, by hyping  it up on Twitter.

H&H stock gained 29 cents to 39 cents on Monday which  helped boost the value of Fif’s stake by $8.7 million, the Post reported.

Ching… Ching

 

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]

Lloyd Banks Talks HFM2, 50 Cent, Tax Troubles, Beef & More [Video]

Kanye West & Jay-Z – “H.A.M.” [ Full Song]

50 Cent , 50 Cent Makes $8.7 Million Via Twitter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close