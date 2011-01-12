Jay-Z Invests In Cousin’s Chicken Wing Business

While some artists are buying cars, mansions and jewelry with their comparably small fortunes, Jay-Z is putting his money elsewhere.

Alongside his mother Glori and sister Andreaa, the 41-year old MC is investing in a Brooklyn based wing restaurant called Buffalo Boss.

Buffalo Boss, co-owned by Jay’s cousin Jamar White, does more than just dish out delicious wings, students from a nearby middle school can now get free food on Jay-Z’s tab by excelling in their academic studies.

“Jay supports us in all we do,” White tells MTV News. “That’s my big cousin right there.”

Hov’s new investment seems out of place if you remember his 2009 interview with Oprah, where he shared that he no longer eats the affordable entree because it brings him back to his days of poverty.