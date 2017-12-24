Lil Uzi Vert Brings Out Meek Mill’s Son At Philly Tour Stop

Lil Uzi Vert‘s ” “A Very Uzi Christmas Tour” hit Philadelphia on Friday night (Dec. 22) so he used the moment to show love to Meek Mill. The hometown artist brought out Meek’s young son, Papi, to perform his pop’s hit “Dreams & Nightmares” in front of the crowd.

The young kid looks totally out of his element, but it’s understandable. Unfortunately, Meek is still in jail for a probation violation while his lawyers are trying to get the judge dismissed from his case.

Watch footage of Papi’s homage to his daddy below.

—

Photo: WENN.com