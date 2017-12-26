Shannon Sharpe Gives Sean “Diddy” Combs Advice On Buying Carolina Panthers

Love him or hate him, Shannon Sharpe does know a thing or two about football. The former tight end gave Puffy some wise words on the best route on purchasing a team.

In an informal interview with TMZ, Sharpe confirmed that Combs would be suitable for the job. “I think he would be a great owner. You don’t come from where he came to get to where he’s got by not being serious about your work. I think he would make a great owner.”

Support aside, the Undisputed host explained that the purchase will not be as easy as it seems. “I hope he can get the backing and make this come to fruition but he has an uphill climb. Normally what happens is the minority owners get first right of refusal, so if one of the co-owners wants to sell they get the right to buy it first. It’s going to take 600-700 million just to get him that 30% stake” he explained.

When asked about Colin Kaepernick voicing his interest in joining the bid Shannon was skeptical. “I don’t see how that is going to happen. He still has a pending lawsuit against the NFL. If he feels that they had him blackballed as a player I don’t know how he feels they think they going to have him as an owner.”

He went on to detail that the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul might have to move solo to really make the purchase happen. “At the end of the day P. Diddy is going to have to do what is in the best interest if he is serious about buying this. I think Kap should be a quarterback. Ownership should be something he is thinking about down the line.”

Earlier this month Combs announced he was interested in purchasing the team and having the former San Francisco 49er possibly compete for the starting QB job.You can view the video interview detailing his views on Kaepernick below.

